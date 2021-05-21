Who is Blanca Avelina Treviño de Vega?

Blanca Avelina Treviño de Vega is Co-Founder, President and CEO of Softtek, a global company dedicated to helping organizations evolve through digital technology.

Throughout her 30-year career at Softtek, Treviño has achieved international recognition as a promoter of the IT services industry in and from emerging countries, and more prominently from Mexico, with the emergence of the Nearshore model.

Likewise, she has been a speaker at conferences for the World Economic Forum, the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, Kellogg School of Management, Harvard Business School and Fortune.

Blanca Avelina Treviño de Vega

In 2019, WITI inducted Treviño into the Women in Technology Hall of Fame, and in 2018 she received the Education Leadership Award from Educando (formerly Worldfund), for her contributions and influence to improve education. in Mexico.

In addition, she is Vice President of the Mexican Business Council, is a member of the Advisory Council of the MIT School of Engineering and a member of the council of:

Walmart de Mexico.

Americas Society and Council of the Americas.

Ibero-American Council for Productivity and Competitiveness.

Grupo Lala .

. The Mexican Stock Exchange.

Universities, including her alma mater, Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Softek

On the other hand, Softtek is a global company and the largest IT services company with origins in Latin America.

With a broad portfolio of products and solutions that transform the business, Softtek helps Global 2000 companies evolve in a fluid and constant way from the ideation and construction to the execution of digital strategies.

