Grupo KUO partners with UBQ Materials

Resirene, a Grupo KUO business, announced this Tuesday a partnership with UBQ Materials to produce the first circular grade High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) compound.

According to a statement from Grupo KUO, HIPS is the most sustainable polystyrene in the world.

For its part, Resirene is the largest polystyrene producer in Mexico.

And, according to Grupo KUO, UBQ is the “more environmentally friendly” thermoplastic resin.

The Circular HIPS with UBQ will be used in products with higher added value and everyday use, ranging from rake handles to signaling items.

To better understand: UBQ Materials transforms unsorted household and municipal waste, which normally goes to landfills, into UBQ, a type of plastic that offers important environmental benefits.

In addition, UBQ is a bio-based material that can be used in standard manufacturing processes without the need to invest in additional machinery or materials.

The production of UBQ reduces the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, avoiding methane emissions and the leakage of toxic substances into the ground.

Grupo KUO

Resirene is a Mexican company with more than 40 years of experience and leadership in the polystyrene industry, commercialization of industrial chemical products and comprehensive logistics solutions, focused on the creation of innovative and sustainable solutions to support the transition to a circular economy.

With a production capacity of more than 180,000 tons per year, it is the leading Mexican producer of Crystal Polystyrene (GPPS), High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) and Polystyrene-Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) resins, which have applications in a wide range of industries, among which stand out: food and beverages, medical and health products, electronics, construction and advertising, among others.

For its part, UBQ Materials Ltd. has developed advanced conversion technology, patenting UBQ, the world’s first bio-based thermoplastic made entirely from unsorted household waste, a revolutionary way to prevent municipal solid waste from reaching landfills and turn them into a sustainable substitute for petroleum-derived plastics.

UBQ recently received the “Future of Plastics Award 2020” and the “Quality Innovation Awards 2020”.

UBQ’s clients include global retail solutions provider Mainetti, Daimler, Mercedes-Benz, and Arcos Dorados, the world’s largest franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants in Latin America.