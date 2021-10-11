Grupo Bimbo and Arytza provide bread to McDonald’s

Grupo Bimbo and Arytza are among the main suppliers to Arcos Dorados Holdings, one of the largest independent McDonald’s franchises in the world in terms of system-wide sales and number of restaurants.

Arcos Dorados, according to McDonald’s, represented 2.8% of McDonald’s global sales in 2020.

In particular, Grupo Bimbo is the largest bakery on the planet and one of the most internationalized companies in Mexico.

For its part, Arytza is the main supplier of McDonald’s hamburger buns.

Last March, Arytza reported that he sold his North American business to Lindsay Goldberg for $ 850 million.

However, Arcos Dorados operates McDonald’s restaurant franchises in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, St. Croix and St. Thomas US Virgin Islands, and Venezuela.

In total, the company operated or franchised 2,236 McDonald’s brand restaurants at the end of last year, representing 6.0% of all McDonald’s franchised restaurants worldwide.

In 2020 and 2019, Arcos Dorados Holdings accrued $ 111.0 million and $ 155.4 million, respectively, in royalties for McDonald’s (not including royalties accrued on behalf of its franchisees).

Grupo Bimbo and Arytza

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the fast food segment has benefited from the region’s increasing modernization, as people in more densely populated areas adopt lifestyles that increasingly seek convenience, speed, and value.

Arcos Dorados’s 38 largest suppliers represent approximately 75% of its supplies, excluding Venezuela, and no supplier or group of related suppliers represents more than 10% of its total food and paper costs.

Its main suppliers include JBS SA, McCain Foods Limited, The Coca-Cola Company, HAVI Group LP, Reyes Holdings LLC, BRF SA, Marfrig Global Foods S/A, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Axionlog BV, Schreiber Foods Inc., Arytza SA, American Beef SA, Tyson Foods, BRF SA, Bimbo SA, Kerry Group and Frima SA,

There are also: JFC & Natural Salads Distribuidora de Produtos Hortifrutigranjeiros Ltda, Golden State Foods, Bemis Company Inc., Panifresh SA, Bunge Limited, Lactalis, Brasilgrafica SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Sergesa, Impresora Delta SA, Fortunato Mangravita SA, Empresas Carozzi SA, IBD Foods LLC, Central de Empaques SA, AB Brasil Industria e Comercio de Alimentos LTDA, Frigorífico del Oriente SA, Terbium Industrial SA de CV, 2 F Alimentos LTDA, Lacteos de Poblet SA and Granja Tres Arroyos SRL.