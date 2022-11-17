Grupo Bimbo: Top 10 Competitors

The main competitors of Grupo Bimbo in the United States include Hostess Brands, Flowers Foods, McKee Foods Corporation and Mondelez International.

Hostess Brands is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of snack products in North America, which are sold primarily under the Hostess and Voortman brands.

Hostess Brands’ sweet bakery products (SBG) accounted for 21.3% of its category, according to the total Nielsen universe for the 52 weeks ended January 1, 2022.

While its cookie and wafer products accounted for 1.9% of the adjacent cookie category, Hostess Brands sees this as a significant growth opportunity.

In general, the most salient competitive factors in the industry are product quality, price, brand recognition and loyalty, promotional activities, access to retail outlets, sufficient shelf space, and the ability to identify and satisfy consumer preferences.

The companies also compete with regional bakery manufacturers and other companies that produce cookies, candies and other snacks.

Grupo Bimbo

Flowers Foods is currently the second largest producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods in the United States.

Primarily, its products include breads, buns, rolls, muffins, cakes and tortillas, and are sold under a variety of brand names, including Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread (DKB), Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Bimbo’s Killer Bread (DKB).

Flowers’ strategic priorities include developing its team, focusing on its brands, prioritizing its margins and proactively pursuing smart, disciplined acquisitions.

From Flowers Foods’ perspective, the current bread and bakery competitive landscape in the U.S. bakery sector consists of Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), Flowers Foods and Campbell Soup Company, with the Pepperidge Farm brand, along with a number of smaller independent regional bakeries, local bakeries and retailer-owned bakeries.

Savory snacks

Utz Brands is a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded savory snacks.

This company produces a broad offering of salty snacks, such as potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub and party mixes, and other snacks.

Its portfolio of authentic, artisanal and “better-for-you” (BFY) brands, which includes Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health and Boulder Canyon, among others, enjoys strong penetration in U.S. households, where its products can be found in approximately half of U.S. households.

As of January 2, 2022, Utz Brands operates 17 manufacturing facilities with a wide range of capabilities, and its products are distributed nationally to grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors and more than 1,850 direct store delivery routes.

The savory snack sector is competitive and has a variety of players.

Competitors identified by Utz Brands include PepsiCo (Frito Lay), Campbell’s (Snyder’s-Lance), Kellogg’s (Pringles), General Mills, Grupo Bimbo, Hershey’s, Hain Celestial and Arca Continental (Wise), among others.