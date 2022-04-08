Arca Continental: its platform for snacks and beverage

More than 8% of the orders that Arca Continental (AC) receives in Mexico are through its AC Digital platform, which integrates the snack and beverage businesses.

AC Digital integrates the beverage, snack, Yomp! and Tonicorp and enables 24/7 communication with customers.

In 2021, the company registered more than 365,000 clients, which represent about 50% of the universe of the traditional channel in Latin America.

By having visibility of our entire portfolio, as well as the available promotions, the company makes it easier for its customers to manage their orders

This tool has become the main source of order taking so that the promoter’s visits are focused on higher value activities.

A fact in the context: on June 3, 2021, AC Alimentos y Botanas, a subsidiary of AC, entered into a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the shares representing the capital stock of Carli Snacks, an Ecuadorian company dedicated to the preparation and commercialization of potato chips, extruded snacks, tortillas, protein snacks and banana-based chips.

Arca Continental

This company is mainly engaged in the production, distribution and sale of soft drinks under the brands owned or licensed by The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC).

In accordance with the bottler agreements between AC and TCCC and the bottler authorizations granted by the latter, AC has the exclusive right to carry out this type of activity with Coca-Cola products in various territories of Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and the United States.

The company maintains within its portfolio of beverages: cola and flavored soft drinks, purified and flavored water, dairy products and other carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, in various presentations.

In addition, the company produces, distributes and sells food and snacks under its own Bokados, Wise and Deep River brands and other brands used by its subsidiaries Nacional de Alimentos y Helados, Bbox Vending, Industrias Alimenticias Ecuatorianas (Inalecsa), Vending del Ecuador, Wise Foods, (Wise Foods), Old Lyme Gourmet, Co. (Deep River) and Carlita Snacks Carlisnacks CIA, LTDA (Carli Snacks), as well as high value-added dairy products under the Industrias Lácteas Toni brand in Ecuador.

