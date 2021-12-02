Gruma invests US $ 216 million

Gruma, one of the largest producers of corn flour and tortillas in the world, reported that its investments totaled $ 216 million from January to September 2021.

In the first quarter of the year, the company invested 43 million dollars for an increase in production capacity at the tortilla plant in Malaysia; renovations and maintenance in preparation for the reopening of the tortilla plant in Omaha, Nebraska; progress in the construction of the new tortilla plant in Indiana; transportation and distribution equipment in Mexico, and maintenance and technological improvements in general throughout the company.

Then, in the second quarter, its investments of 63 million dollars were directed to the construction and increase of production capacity in the new tortilla plants in Indiana and Spain; wastewater treatment systems at the cornmeal plants in Evansville, Indiana and in Edinburgh, Texas, and general technology maintenance and upgrades throughout the company.

Then, in the third quarter, Gruma posted capital expenditures of $ 65 million. The main projects were: construction and increase of production capacity in the new tortilla plants in Indiana and Spain; maintenance to restart operations at the Omaha tortilla plant; wastewater treatment systems at the Evansville cornmeal plant; increased capacity at the tortilla plant in Malaysia, and vehicles for distribution at the tortilla plants in the Mexico division.

In addition, also from July to September, the company invested $ 45 million to acquire ownership of one of its tortilla plants in California, which was previously under lease.

Gruma

With leading brands in most of its markets, Gruma operates primarily in the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Its strategy is to focus on its core businesses: corn flour and tortilla, as well as to expand its product portfolio towards the category of flat breads in general.

The company plans to continue to take advantage of the growing popularity of Mexican food and, more importantly, tortilla in the markets of the United States of America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Gruma will also continue to take advantage of the adoption of tortillas by consumers in various regions of the world for the preparation of recipes or dishes not related to Mexican food.