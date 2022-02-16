Goodyear advances sustainability with new tire

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced progress in sustainability, addressing climate change that poses challenges to its operations.

On January 5, 2022, the company announced the launch of a demonstration tire with 70% sustainable material content, featuring industry-leading innovations.

The development of this tire indicates great progress towards its goal of developing a tire with 100% sustainable materials by 2030.

In general, climate considerations are driving change in the transportation sector.

Advanced forms of mobility, such as electric vehicles, ride sharing and fleets, autonomous vehicles and connected vehicles, have the potential to reduce vehicle emissions and energy use.

In addition, companies in the transport sector are setting themselves ambitious climate goals that require the support of the entire supply chain to achieve them.

Earlier, on December 17, 2021, Goodyear announced its climate ambition, which includes its goal of reaching Scope 1, 2, and to some extent Scope 3 net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in line with the Science initiative. -Based Targets (SBTi) and its new Net-zero Standard.

It also announced its commitment to achieve near-term science-based targets by 2030, including reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46% and scope 3 emissions by 28%, compared to 2019.

Sustainability

The move to a low-carbon economy creates opportunities for growth within the tire industry, which Goodyear believes it is well positioned to capitalize on through continuous innovation.

Goodyear has a proven track record in producing tires for electric and autonomous vehicles, developing tires and rubber compounds that help reduce emissions by reducing rolling resistance and tire weight, and providing solution services for fleets that promote fuel efficiency.

Federal, state, local, and foreign governments and regulatory agencies continue to consider various options and measures to control greenhouse gas emissions in response to climate change.

In response, Goodyear strives to comply with all applicable laws and regulations, carefully monitors its energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, and sets company-wide and facility-specific goals to reduce its operational impacts.