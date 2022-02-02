GMXT increases 10% transported volume

GMexico Transportes (GMXT) reported that its transported volumes in 2021 showed an increase of 10.2% year-on-year, due to the generalized recovery of the segments, coupled with a gain in its market share.

Going forward, the company projected, as a result of the intensive investment plan of recent years and investments in capacity and efficiency, GMXT is positioned to take the opportunities for volume growth in the various segments given the positive trend that is expected in 2022.

From an overview of the business structure, Grupo México owns 69.96% of GMexico Transportes (16.6% is owned by Sinca Inbursa and Grupo Carso and the rest is distributed among the large investing public).

The owners of the outstanding capital stock of Grupo Ferroviario Mexicano (GFM) are GMexico Transportes with 74% and UP with 26% through Mexican Pacific LLC.

For its part, Grupo México controls, through GMexico Transportes, 51.77% of the shares representing the outstanding capital stock of GFM, which owns 99.99% of the shares of Ferromex.

GMXT

During 2021, the main efficiency indicators of this company continued to show improvements.

On the one hand, the volume of Net Ton-Km grew 10.2% year-on-year in 2021, this was achieved by the length reached in its trains, which was 1,937 meters, which meant an increase of 4.3%.

This improvement also had an impact on the average weight of the trains, reaching a growth of 5.5% and accounting for 6,394 tons per train.

Regarding the number of trains, an increase of 2.3% was registered, which is a marginal growth with respect to the number of ton-kilometres, another indicator that behaved positively is the use of Horsepower’s (horsepower) per ton. which improved by 2.8% compared to the previous year, which allows the company to maintain the optimal use of its locomotives.

The positive trend of these indicators allowed us to report solid operating results.

By 2022, GMXT indicated, the company will focus on continuing to improve the levels of the rest of the indicators and maintaining the efficiency of all processes, to ensure that its service remains competitive.

While revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 17% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling 13,081 million pesos, the volume transported was 8% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 in net ton-kilometers.