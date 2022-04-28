FTA: the world’s largest digital cargo platform

The Full Truck Alliance (FTA) company operated the world’s largest digital cargo platform by gross transaction value (GTV) in 2021, according to the CIC Report.

Overall, the company has transformed China‘s trucking industry by pioneering a digital, standardized and intelligent logistics infrastructure across the value chain.

The FTA platform connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, weights, and cargo types.

Thus, the company has built a vibrant ecosystem of millions of shippers and truckers.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, an average of approximately 1.57 million shippers posted shipping orders on the FTA platform each month, and 3.54 million truckers completed shipping orders on the FTA platform in 2021.

About 25% of all China’s medium and heavy-duty truckers fulfilled shipping orders on the FTA platform in 2021, according to the CIC Report.

In 2021, the Group facilitated 128.3 million fulfilled orders with a GTV of 262.3 billion RMB ($41.2 billion), representing year-on-year growth of 78.8% and 50.9%, respectively.

FTA was incorporated as an exempt company through the consolidation of Full Truck Logistics Information and the Truck Alliance under the Cayman Companies Act under the name "Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd."

FTA was incorporated as an exempt company through the consolidation of Full Truck Logistics Information and the Truck Alliance under the Cayman Companies Act under the name “Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.”

The establishment of the company was the result of the business merger in December 2017 between Yunmanman and Huochebang, two leading digital charging platforms in China founded in 2013 and 2011, respectively.

Due to the laws and regulations of the People’s Republic of China that impose certain restrictions or prohibitions on foreign equity ownership of entities that provide value-added telecommunications services and certain financial services, the company conducts a substantial part of its operations in China through contractual agreements with the VIE (variable interest entities) of the Group.

