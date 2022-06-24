Exports of aircraft and their parts from the US grow 23%

Exports of aircraft and their parts from the United States grew at a year-on-year rate of 23.1% from January to April 2022, to 31,147 million dollars, according to statistics from the Department of Commerce.

With this, the United States has prolonged a recovery of these sales that began in 2021.

The aerospace industry is highly regulated in the United States by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In general, companies that produce aircraft and their parts must be certified by the FAA, and in some cases by individual original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), in order to design and service parts and components used in specific aircraft models.

The highest peak reached by the United States in its exports of aircraft and their parts occurred in 2018, when they totaled 139,442 million dollars.

A sharp decline followed: these exports fell to $136.519 million in 2019 and dropped again to $81.294 million in 2020.

The recovery was with an increase of 10% year-on-year in 2021, when the United States exported aircraft and their parts for a value of 89,136 million dollars.

Exports of aircraft

Companies must also meet the requirements of their customers, including OEMs, who are subject to FAA regulations, and provide these customers with products and repair services that comply with government regulations applicable to aircraft components used in operations. of commercial flights, according to the Triumph Group.

The FAA regulates commercial flight operations and requires aircraft components to meet its strict standards.

In addition, the FAA requires various routine maintenance to be performed on aircraft components.

In general, the FAA only grants approvals for the manufacture or repair of a specific aircraft component, rather than the broader approvals that have been granted in the past. The FAA approval process can be expensive and time consuming.

The main destinations of aircraft and aircraft parts exports from the United States in the first four months of 2022 were: Canada (2,763 million dollars, +55.9%), Germany (2,480 million, -1.1%), France (2,474 million, +38.3%), the United Kingdom (2,447 million, +13.7%) and Brazil (2,027 million, +20 percent).

Other companies in the sector include: Textron, Boeing, AAR Corp and Parallel Flight Technologies.

