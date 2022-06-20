Export Development Canada: 5 emerging sectors

Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada‘s export credit agency, ranked five emerging sectors based on Canadian government priorities.

Also based on EDC’s own economic and sector experience, these sectors are:

Resource-based industries

It involves supporting natural resource industries, such as mining and forestry, to develop innovative solutions that are highly sought after by global resource companies, including, for example, advanced technology and clean technology solutions.

Agri-food

Defines a wide range of industries including everything from primary agriculture and aquaculture to food and beverage processing.

Clean technologies (cleantech)

It focuses on processes, products or services that reduce negative environmental impacts through the use of renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable use of resources and environmental protection activities.

Advanced manufacturing

It focuses on the use of innovative technology to improve products and processes. Technologies include automation, robotics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Digital industries

It comprises companies that are at the forefront of technological innovation and industrial automation, breaking new ground in areas such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and digital transformation.

Export Development Canada

In 2021, EDC refocused its business connections and related programs to provide additional support to companies operating in these priority sectors, and exited some of its relationships in others (for example, with foreign oil and gas companies).

EDC: performance against objectives (Canadian dollars)

Export Development Canada’s emphasis is on connecting Canadian midsize businesses with their international relationships.

High growth markets

High-growth markets include China, India and the countries of Southeast Asia, where a developing middle class presents an unprecedented opportunity for Canadian exporters.

To promote these markets, EDC’s market and industry experts put more information in the hands of clients than ever before through webinars, Spotify podcasts, and videos featuring the various markets.

Posted on Export Development Canada’s website and on its LinkedIn and Facebook pages, the videos were viewed more than 2 million times.

