Exclusive and luxury watches: 12 brands

Movado Group, a company that designs, sources, markets and distributes quality watches worldwide, ranked 12 exclusive and luxury watches.

The largest markets for watches are North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Movado divides the watch market into five main categories, as set forth below.

Exclusive watches

Exclusive watches are often made of precious metals, including 18-karat gold or platinum, and are often set with precious gems.

Mostly, these watches are mechanical or analog quartz watches.

Mechanical watches keep time with intricate mechanical movements consisting of an arrangement of wheels, jewels, and winding and regulating mechanisms.

Quartz analog watches have quartz movements in which the time is precisely calibrated to the regular frequency of vibration of the quartz crystal.

The exclusive watches are almost entirely made in Switzerland.

Well-known exclusive watch brands include Audemars Piguet, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Piaget and Vacheron Constantin. Movado does not compete in the category of exclusive watches.

Trending Bon Natural Life will have a new plant in China

Luxury watches

These items are mechanical or analog quartz watches.

These watches are typically made with 14 or 18 karat gold, stainless steel, ceramic, or a combination of gold and stainless steel, and are occasionally set with precious gems.

Luxury watches are mainly made in Switzerland.

In addition to most of the company’s Ebel and Concord watches, well-known luxury watch brands include Baume & Mercier, Breitling, Cartier, Omega and TAG Heuer.

Affordable Luxury Watches

Most are analog quartz watches, some of which may also include connected technology to wirelessly transmit data between the watch and a smartphone or other device.

These watches are usually made with a gold finish, stainless steel, ceramic, or a combination of a gold finish and stainless steel.

Affordable luxury watches are mostly made in Switzerland, although some are made in Asia.

In addition to most Movado watches, well-known affordable luxury watch brands include Gucci, Rado, Michele, and Raymond Weil.

Moderate and fashionable watches

Most are analog quartz watches, some of which may also include connected technology to wirelessly transmit data between the watch and a smartphone or other device.

These watches are usually made with gold finish, stainless steel, brass, plastic, or a combination of gold finish and stainless steel.

Moderate and fashionable watches are mainly made in Asia and Switzerland.

In addition to Movado’s Calvin Klein, Coach, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Olivia Burton, MVMT, Scuderia Ferrari and Tommy Hilfiger brands, well-known watch brands in the moderate and fashion category include Anne Klein, Bulova, Citizen, Fossil, Guess , Seiko, Michael Kors, Daniel Wellington and Swatch.

Smartwatch market leaders include Apple, Samsung, and Garmin.

Mass Market Watches

These generally consist of digital watches and analog watches made of stainless steel, brass and/or plastic and are made in Asia.

Well-known brands include Casio, Pulsar, Seiko, and Timex. Movado does not compete in the mass market watch category.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...