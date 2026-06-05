Tariffs on Car Imports in Mexico Contribute to 11.7% Drop

Tariffs on car imports in Mexico contributed to an 11.7% drop in car purchases during the first quarter of 2026.

As a result, Mexican car imports fell to $3.62 billion.

Vehicle imports into Mexico are led by global automakers such as General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Kia Corporation. SUVs, pickups, compacts, subcompacts, and high-end vehicles predominate—segments that complement domestic production and meet the growing demand of the Mexican market.

Tariffs on Car Imports

Effective January 1, 2026, Mexican customs authorities increased tariffs from 20% to 50% on imports of internal combustion engine vehicles. They also raised tariffs from 15% to 50% on electric vehicles.

These tariff increases are part of a broader measure. The Decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on December 29, 2025, effective as of January 1, 2026, introduced structural changes to the tariff schedule under the General Import and Export Tax Law (LIGIE/TIGIE).

The update modifies Mexico’s foreign trade rules, directly impacting industrial supply strategies.

Main sectors and tariff lines affected

Scope of the measure: The amendment affected a total of 1,463 tariff lines across various industrial sectors.

Tariffs on steel and the steel industry: For steel products, average tariffs reach 35%, rising to as high as 50% for products considered sensitive.

Trade impact: Countries without a Free Trade Agreement (FTA)

Trend in foreign purchases

The new tariff increases apply exclusively to imports from countries with which Mexico does not have an FTA.

Concentration of the impact: Purchases from countries without an FTA account for 30% of the total affected by the Decree.

Most Affected Suppliers: The tax burden falls predominantly on key suppliers from Asia and South America, primarily China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Brazil.

The following table shows the trend in auto imports to Mexico during the first quarter of each year, in millions of dollars: