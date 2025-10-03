Mexico reviews Costa Rica’s first tariff offer in the CPTPP

The Mexican government is continuing the process of reviewing Costa Rica‘s first tariff offer to join the CPTPP.

The CPTPP was signed in 2018 by 11 countries in Asia and America. Since then, it has been promoting economic integration. It also seeks to expand free trade. It also promotes market diversification by reducing tariff barriers.

Costa Rica’s tariff offer

Mexico participated virtually in the first two rounds of negotiations for Costa Rica’s accession to the CPTPP. The first was held from June 9 to 12, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. The second took place from July 28 to 31 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For this process, the national productive sector was consulted in order to review Costa Rica’s first tariff offer.

In addition, the chapter on market access for goods in the Treaty was analyzed. The aim was to work with the other CPTPP partners to identify possible improvements to the document.

At the same time, the Pacific Alliance held a meeting of the High-Level Group (GAN) in Santiago, Chile, on December 12 and 13, 2024. The meeting evaluated negotiations with candidate associate states and Costa Rica’s application to become a full member.

The Pacific Alliance, created in 2011 by Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Chile, promotes economic integration. It also promotes free trade, attracts foreign investment, and strengthens competitiveness in global markets.

Pacific Alliance

The GAN, responsible for coordinating and monitoring agreements, reviewed the 2024 Cooperation Fund Work Plan. It also held meetings with the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The Council of Ministers then met to sign the Santiago Act. At that session, Mexico signed the 2025 Cooperation Fund Work Plan. Costa Rica was also accepted as a candidate for membership.

For the Ministry of Economy, these actions consolidate Mexico’s active participation in the Pacific Alliance. At the same time, they reinforced financial cooperation and commitment to a strategic bloc that promotes regional integration, competitiveness, and sustainable growth in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Finally, on April 29, 2025, the GAN met in Bogotá to review the progress of negotiations with Singapore, the first associate state of the Pacific Alliance.