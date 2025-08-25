Singapore tops the 2023 Economic Complexity Index

Singapore led Harvard University’s Economic Complexity Index in 2023. It achieved a score of 2.52 and moved up four places from 2018.

The Economic Complexity methodology measures the development potential of countries, cities, and regions. It uses high-resolution data on economic and productive activities. To calculate it, it draws on information on employment, production, exports, and patents. The rule: use the most complete and representative data on economic activity.

Economic Complexity Index

Switzerland ranked second with 2.51 points, unchanged from 2018. Japan fell to third place with 2.43, while Taiwan reached fourth place with 2.24. South Korea fell two places to fifth with 2.23.

Índice de Complejidad Económica – Universidad de Harvard, 2023

(Cambio respecto a 2018)

Lugar País Puntos Cambio 2018-2023 1 Singapur 2.52 +4 2 Suiza 2.51 = 3 Japón 2.43 -2 4 Taiwán 2.24 +2 5 Corea del Sur 2.23 -2 6 Alemania 2.01 -2 7 Reino Unido 1.81 +4 8 Irlanda 1.72 = 9 Eslovenia 1.69 +4 10 Austria 1.67 -3

Economic complexity reflects capabilities, resources, technologies, human capital, and infrastructure. The Economic Complexity Index (ECI) summarizes these variables. It identifies which activities a country dominates and where they thrive. In addition, it measures product sophistication through Product Complexity (PCI) and analyzes sectors through the Economic Activity Complexity Index (ICA).

Germany remained sixth with 2.01 points, reinforcing its role in Europe. The United Kingdom retained seventh place with 1.81. Ireland and Slovenia showed stability, with 1.72 and 1.69 respectively. Austria closed the top 10 with 1.67, three positions lower than in 2018.

Mexico breaks record

The ranking highlights Asia’s prominence. Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are driving global dynamism. Europe retains its presence, albeit with mixed results.

Mexico reached a milestone. It rose to 17th place, five places higher than its 2022 ranking. The improvement reflects its growing productive and innovative capacity.

While the United States repeated its 15th position, China rose from 17th to 16th and Canada fell from 45th to 50th.

The index confirms that economic complexity is a key factor in competitiveness. Countries that advance in technological capabilities, talent, and infrastructure consolidate their position in the global economy.