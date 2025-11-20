Increased mineral production and processing will make Mexico more competitive

The Mexican government is promoting increased mineral production and processing to boost the country’s competitiveness, Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday.

“There is growing geopolitical tension in the world today, we are all experiencing it. There is no need to describe it. And in this world that we are going to live in or are already living in, access to minerals and their processing will largely determine not only our competitiveness,” he said.

Ebrard delivered this message while participating in the 36th International Mining Convention Acapulco 2025.

Mineral production and processing

In the third quarter of 2025, mining in Mexico rebounded 1.3%, due to growth in both oil and non-oil mining, with the latter benefiting from growth in exports to the US. He highlighted the 17.3% increase in activities related to well drilling.

“For Mexico, the security of our supply chain is clearly a top priority. Today, it is a requirement given the reality in which we are living. It can be a great opportunity, clearly for investment and development; it will be, and we are going to take advantage of it,” Ebrard told business leaders, executives, engineers, miners, and metallurgists. “But also, if we don’t do it this way, it can be a very serious disadvantage.”

Global environment

According to the Ministry of Finance, among industrial metals, aluminum and copper showed quarterly variations of 3.3% and -3.4% in the third quarter of the year. Both faced supply constraints: in China, aluminum production reached its annual limit, and Guinea withdrew mining concessions.

Meanwhile, copper saw mine closures in Chile and Indonesia, although the decline in prices at the end of July reflected that U.S. tariffs did not include key import products.

In precious metals, gold rebounded 16.1% as a result of geopolitical tensions and a more accommodative shift by the Federal Reserve.

“It may not be so noticeable in the short term, but it will become more and more noticeable every year. Why? Because, as has already been explained here, whatever you do in this field (mining) has a maturation period; the results cannot be immediate. Therefore, we have a similar agenda,” said Ebrard.