Copper supply chain has low supply risk in the United States: NMW

The copper supply chain has a low supply risk in the United States, according to Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness (NMW).

NMW opposes copper mining in Minnesota. It warns that projects such as Twin Metals threaten the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. It points to risks of acid drainage, river pollution, and irreversible damage to an ecosystem that depends on clean water.

Copper supply chain

Meanwhile, international copper trade reflects significant figures. In 2024, the United States imported $17.373 billion in copper and copper products. Chile led with $6.208 billion, followed by Canada with $4 billion and Mexico with $984 million, according to the Department of Commerce.

According to the NMW, the US supply chain relies on domestic mining and smelting, high-quality scrap, and imports of refined copper from countries with free trade agreements. These factors, identified by the USGS, reduce the risk of disruptions.

However, smelting capacity in the United States is limited. Its plants are fully committed to domestic production. In 2024, the country exported 320,000 metric tons of concentrates and 594,000 tons of scrap, almost half of which went to China.

Even so, the United States imports between 41% and 45% of its refined copper from Chile, Canada, Mexico, and Peru. All are close partners with stable trade agreements.

The country remains among the world’s largest producers: fifth in mining extraction and sixth in refined production. Between 2024 and 2025, 25 mines and several smelters and refineries were in operation. In addition, new secondary plants are expected to open by the end of the year.

Mining

The US copper supply chain combines domestic mining and smelting, high-quality scrap, and imports from large producers with free trade agreements. This diversity ensures a low risk of disruptions. For this reason, the USGS determined that copper is not critical.

Monitoring

In October 2020, the US SIMA system was completely modernized. Licenses and public monitoring were updated in line with the agreements reached in May 2019 on steel and aluminum tariffs.

From that date, Canada and Mexico were exempt from these tariffs. In contrast, other countries faced different restrictions. Instead of direct tariffs, tariff quotas were applied that limited their exports to the U.S. market.

However, the United States imposed a 50% tariff on copper imported from around the world as of August 1, 2025, through a presidential proclamation.