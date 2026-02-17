Global light vehicle production: below peak in 2025

Global light vehicle production in 2025 increased by 4% compared to 2024, reaching 91,602.2 thousand units.

According to Lear Corporation, this growth was mainly driven by a 7% increase in Asia, which produced 54,065,200 units.

South America also contributed to the increase, with 2% growth and production of 2,953,300 units.

Other global markets showed remarkable growth of 8%, reaching 1,936,500 units produced.

However, not all regions experienced growth.

North America and Europe and Africa each recorded a slight decline of 1% in their light vehicle production.

Despite this overall increase, global production in 2025 remained approximately 2% below peak levels in 2017.

North America and Europe and Africa were 10% and 24% below their previous peaks, respectively.

Global production of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) reached 14.5 million units in 2025, up from 11.3 million in 2024. As a result, BEVs accounted for 16% of global light vehicle manufacturing, up from 13% a year earlier.

This performance confirms that the BEV market was a key factor in the automotive industry. The percentage increase reflects a greater share of total units produced and consolidates its weight in the global production structure.

Light vehicles comprise units intended for the transport of people or light cargo, with reduced gross vehicle weight. They include cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans. They are characterized by their urban or commercial use and lower capacity compared to heavy vehicles.

The growth of BEVs was mainly driven by China and Europe, reflecting growing demand for electrified vehicles in those markets. Thus, both regions had a direct impact on the global expansion of the segment.

The expanded offering from traditional and new manufacturers, together with government requirements, public incentives, and internal production targets, reinforced the market trend. Thus, the combination of regulation and corporate strategy drove the recent performance of the global automotive industry.

In addition, consumer preference for crossover and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) had a positive impact. In 2025, production of these models accounted for approximately 49% of the total, up from 40% five years ago.

These larger, more functional vehicles, including luxury models, SUVs, and crossovers, have more content per unit. Consequently, their growing market share has a significant impact on the automotive industry’s operating results.