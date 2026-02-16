Jobs at Lear Corporation: down for two consecutive years

The number of jobs at Lear Corporation fell in 2024 and 2025 at year-on-year rates, to 164,300, its lowest level in the last four years.

The company implemented restructuring measures to preserve its competitive footprint. First, it closed plants and reduced its workforce. These measures were in response to customer initiatives and changes in global and regional automotive markets.

In addition, the company aligned its operational structure with changes in the automotive environment. As a result, it adjusted its installed capacity and workforce. With these decisions, it sought to maintain its position in different markets and adapt more quickly to new conditions.

Consequently, the actions taken were aimed at maintaining or improving operating results. They also sought to strengthen profitability. Thus, restructuring was proposed as a mechanism to optimize financial performance in a changing environment.

Jobs at Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation further reduced its workforce in 2025. At the end of the year, total employment stood at 164,300 workers. This represented a year-on-year decline of 5.4 percent.

In the United States and Canada, employment fell 5.8% year-on-year in 2025. Previously, it had fallen from 11,600 in 2023 to 10,400 in 2024. In Mexico, the reduction was 6.4 percent annually in 2025, following a previous decline from 56,400 workers.

Similarly, Central and South America recorded a year-on-year decline of 10.6% in 2025. Europe and Africa, meanwhile, fell by 2.5% annually. In Asia, the workforce fell by 6.0% compared to 2024, consolidating a global trend of operational adjustment.

The following table shows the global employment trend at Lear Corporation:

2021 : 160,100.

2022 : 168,700.

2023 : 186,600.

2024 : 173,700.

2025: 164,300.

Lear Corporation is a global leader in automotive technology, specializing in seating systems and E-Systems. It supplies complete seating systems, key components, electrical distribution systems, and high- and low-voltage power products to automotive manufacturers.

Its main competitors include Adient plc, Forvia SE, Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, TS Tech Co., Ltd., and Yanfeng Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. Competition is based on price, quality, service, and technology, with new entrants and domestic manufacturers challenging market share.

Net income

In 2025, Lear Corporation reported net income of $23.259 billion. The figure remained stable compared to 2024, with no significant changes. Thus, the company maintained its turnover level in an environment of operational adjustments.

This stability was achieved despite a decline in production volumes at key platforms. However, new business and favorable exchange rate fluctuations offset this effect. As a result, revenues remained stable during the fiscal year.

The company’s revenues in millions of dollars are as follows:

2021 : 19,263.

2022 : 20,892.

2023 : 23,467.

2024 : 23,306.

2025: 23,259.

Net income attributable to Lear amounted to $437 million in 2025. This represented a 13.8% decline from the $507 million reported in 2024. As a result, profitability showed a year-on-year decline.

The decrease was due to lower production volumes and reductions in sales prices. Higher restructuring costs also had an impact. However, the impact was partially mitigated by favorable operating performance during the year.