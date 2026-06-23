Ebrard Urges International Promotion of Avocados

Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard urged Mexican producers to promote avocados internationally.

At an event held in Mexico City, the Mexican government recognized the protection of the “Aguacate Franja Michoacán” geographical indication. This designation applies to Hass avocados.

International Promotion of Avocados

Mexico exported avocados worth 3,888 million dollars in 2025. This marked a record high and represented a 3.7% increase over 2024.

Mexican avocado production totaled 2 million 725,000 metric tons in 2025, a 2% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, this volume was an all-time high.

“That is the purpose of this geographical indication. Not because it is unknown, but because, once granted, it carries greater legal weight in our country and, above all, abroad, to protect our Michoacán avocados. That is the goal,” said Ebrard.

The excellent quality of Mexican avocados—supported by the climate and the dominance of the Hass variety—is preferred in global markets. International buyers choose it for its superior flavor and texture. They also prefer it for its long shelf life and safety, as it is free of pests.

U.S. Advertising

In the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) established the Hass Avocado Board to promote the sale of Hass avocados. This board provides a framework for the unified funding of promotional activities. Furthermore, this funding is based on an assessment of all avocados sold in the U.S. market.

The California Avocado Commission receives its funding from California avocado growers. Historically, this commission has covered the costs of promotion and advertising to support avocado sales.

In this regard, Mission Produce believes that additional funding for promotional and advertising programs in the United States will, in the long term, have a positive impact on average selling prices and benefit its avocado business.

Similarly, Avocados from Mexico (AFM) was formed in 2013 as the commercial arm of the Mexican Association of Hass Avocado Importers (MHAIA). It also represents the Mexican Association of Avocado Producers and Packers (APEAM).

Promotional Tour in the United States

Ebrard made this additional comment: “What is the second stage? We have to go knocking on doors to tell them, first of all, that this designation of origin already exists, because they won’t find out about it unless we go. In fact, I was just discussing with the governor of Michoacán the idea of organizing a tour of the United States.”

He concluded his remarks this way, referring to the negotiations on the revision of the USMCA: “I go to Washington every week. So, if you’d like, we can make some guacamole or give away some avocados to the people we’re talking to. It might even help us in the negotiations.”