Electromobility in Mexico’s new industrial policy

Mexico‘s Ministry of Economy included electromobility as part of five strategic sectors it selected in its new industrial policy.

The other four sectors are: agri-food; electric-electronics; medical and pharmaceutical services; and creative industries.

Among the aspects it considered to highlight electromobility are the fact that Mexico is the 7th largest vehicle producer in the world; the automotive sector ranks second in terms of export value, while the auto parts sector ranks third, and the 73% increase in employment generated by the sector over the last 10 years.

Thus, the products of interest range from auto parts, batteries and their components and light and cargo vehicles, to public transportation vehicles.

The Ministry of Economy aims to promote the use of robotics, remote monitoring and artificial intelligence to increase production and competitiveness in the electromobility sector and the development of its components.

Electromobility

From its point of view, the northwest and central regions of the country have the greatest potential for the development of this sector.

Electromobility was one of the topics discussed on September 12, 2022 at the Second Annual Meeting of the High Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) in Mexico City.

According to the Chilean Congress, electromobility refers to the use of electric vehicles, being understood as those that make use of alternative fuels and/or energy powered by one or more electric motors.

However, electromobility is a broader concept that includes a series of typologies: battery-electric vehicles or 100% electric vehicles, PHEVs or plug-in hybrids and fuel cell vehicles, which include two and three-wheeled vehicles, cars, light commercial vans, buses, trucks and others.

Government Actions

On February 9 and 10, 2022, the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, made a working visit to Los Angeles, California, to establish a dialogue with different actors relevant to Mexico’s economic relationship and to strengthen existing ties and explore new areas of cooperation, such as creative industries and electromobility.

Through the Global Economic Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Economy, information is generated on the productive capacities in Mexico for the electromobility sector and the current state of the sector in Mexico, so that this information can serve as evidence for decision-making within the Ministry of Economy.

– In this area, starting in the second half of 2021, the Ministry of Economy has promoted the transition to zero-emission vehicles and transportation through an action plan for the development of the electromobility industry in Mexico, which includes public-private interaction to identify the challenges and opportunities for the development of the sector and coordination for the implementation of effective solutions. These actions contribute to generate greater conditions for attracting foreign investment.

– On November 19, 2021, the “Electromobility Forum” was held in virtual format, with 439 registrations from people interested in learning about the outlook for this industry in Mexico.

– With the collaboration of the SIC, we participated in the reactivation of the work of the National Electric Mobility Strategy coordinated by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT), whose purpose is to mitigate GHG emissions by modifying the economic and technological patterns of mobility.