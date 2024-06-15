Editorial Televisa: main clients

Editorial Televisa, a company that specializes in publishing magazines and editorial content, highlighted its main clients.

To do so, it grouped its clients into four blocks: circulation clients, advertising, subscriptions and other revenues.

Editorial Televisa

Currently owned by Ollamani, this company was founded in 1960 as a part of Grupo Televisa that encompasses television, film and radio production, among other businesses.

These are some of its main clients:

Circulation Clients

Distribuidora Intermex and SEFECO Mexico.

Advertising Clients

Sistema de Radio y Televisión Mexiquense, Fábricas de Calzado Andrea, Diltex, Coppel, Farmacias de Similares, Dolce e Gabbana and Diageo México Comercializadora.

Subscription Clients

Corporación Novavisión, Unión Editorialista and the general public.

Licensing Clients of own brands abroad

Wellness Talk Media Broadcasting Network Corp, in the United States and Charly Producciones, in Chile.

Other Revenue Clients

Editorial Panini Mexico, Impresora y Editora Infagon, Facebook Ireland Limited and Televisa Interactive Media.

Of Editorial Televisa’s clients, Distribuidora Intermex alone represents more than 10% of Ollamani’s consolidated revenues and is the client that markets printed magazines in the different channels nationwide. There is dependence since it is the only one that covers the national territory.

Publications

With millions of readers in print and digital media, Editorial Televisa is one of the largest and most diversified publishers in Latin America.

Its popular titles cover topics ranging from sports and health, fashion, home, lifestyle and entertainment.

Its magazines include Caras, Vanidades, Cosmopolitan, Traveler, Eres and National Geographic.