Remodeling of the Azteca Stadium: investment announced

The investment for the remodeling of the Azteca Stadium scheduled for 2024 is estimated at 900 million pesos.

Although the Ollamani company informed that this is an initial investment, it did not specify the total amount of the remodeling.

The reason for this work is that the Azteca Stadium will be one of the venues for the 2026 World Cup, which implies FIFA requirements.

Ollamani added that it could incur, from time to time, in debt to carry out this remodeling.

Remodeling of the Azteca Stadium

As of March 31, 2024, the total amount of this commitment for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026 was not yet determined.

The Azteca Stadium is the largest stadium in Mexico in terms of capacity and one of the most important based on the events held there.

The stadium has hosted two FIFA World Cup openings and finals (1970 and 1986), and FIFA recently confirmed that Estadio Azteca will host soccer matches during the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

This will make the stadium the only one in the world to have hosted matches in three different FIFA World Cups.

The Azteca Stadium will host five games in the 2026 World Cup, three in the group stage, one in the round of 16 and one in the round of 16. It is the Mexican stadium with the most games for the next World Cup.

Grupo Televisa

Ollamani is a publicly traded corporation that, as a result of the spin-off from Grupo Televisa, has as its subsidiaries certain subsidiaries that were formerly part of Grupo Televisa.

These subsidiaries carry out activities related to the provision of professional sports services, gaming and sweepstakes, magazine publishing and distribution, and other businesses.

Club América

Estadio Azteca is the home of Club América, which currently participates in the first division and is among the most popular and successful soccer teams in Mexico.

It is also home to Club América Femenil, a professional soccer team that participates in the first division of the Mexican women’s soccer league, currently known as Liga MX Femenil.

And it hosts a wide variety of private and live events, including concerts and shows by Mexican and international artists and performers.