Dow bets on Canada in investments

In 2021, Dow completed the addition of a furnace to its ethylene production facility in Alberta, Canada, gradually expanding capacity by approximately 130,000 metric tons.

Dow co-invested in the expansion with a regional customer, equitably sharing project costs and ethylene production, with the additional ethylene to be consumed by existing polyethylene manufacturing assets in the region.

Investments

In addition, the company completed a new catalyst production facility for key catalysts licensed from Univation Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dow.

Dow has announced investments for the coming years that are expected to improve competitiveness.

These include:

Incremental debottlenecking projects across its global network of assets that will deliver approximately 350 kilotonnes per year of additional polyethylene, the majority of which will be in the United States and Canada.

Construction of a world-scale polyethylene unit on the US Gulf Coast based on Dow's proprietary process technologies to meet consumer-driven demand in specialty packaging, health and hygiene, and industrial packaging applications.

Construction of the first ethylene and derivatives complex with zero net carbon emissions (with respect to carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of Scope 1 and 2, including technological advances) in Alberta, Canada.

As part of that strategy, Dow announced the following in 2021:

Plans to build the world’s first net-zero carbon emissions ethylene plant (with respect to Scope 1 and 2 carbon dioxide emissions, including technological advances) and convert assets at its Fort Saskatchewan site in Alberta, to create the first zero-carbon complex with respect to Scope 1 and 2 carbon dioxide emissions.

The project would more than triple Dow’s ethylene and polyethylene capacity from its Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta site while retrofitting the site’s existing assets to net zero carbon emissions.

Dow and Fuenix Ecogy Group extended the companies’ initial agreement to scale circular production of plastics through advanced recycling with the construction of a second plant in Weert, the Netherlands . The new plant will process 20,000 tonnes of plastic waste into pyrolysis oil feedstock, which will be used to produce new circular plastic at Dow’s Terneuzen site in the Netherlands.

extended the companies’ initial agreement to scale circular production of plastics through advanced recycling with the construction of a second plant in Weert, the . The new plant will process 20,000 tonnes of plastic waste into pyrolysis oil feedstock, which will be used to produce new circular plastic at Dow’s Terneuzen site in the Netherlands. A partnership with Mura Technology (“Mura”) to rapidly scale new advanced recycling solutions. The collaboration will produce circular raw materials, which are converted into recycled plastics. Mura’s global deployment targets 1 million metric tons of recycling capacity by 2025. Dow will be the largest buyer of pyrolysis oil feedstock manufactured at Mura’s first plant of its kind in Teesside, UK .

. Completion of an agreement with Gunvor Petroleum Rotterdam (Gunvor) to purify pyrolysis oil feedstocks derived from plastic waste. Gunvor began supplying biscuit-ready raw materials to Dow in 2021, which will be used to produce circular plastics for customers.

