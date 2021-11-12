Diageo invests £ 185 million in Johnnie Walker Princes Street

Diageo plans £ 185 million investments in a Scottish whiskey and tourism project in Scotland to create a new Johnnie Walker global brand attraction in Edinburgh (Johnnie Walker Princes Street).

With that, the company seeks to transform its distillery visitor experiences and bring the iconic lost distilleries of Brora and Port Ellen back into production.

Distillery visitor investment focused on “Four Corners Distilleries”, Glenkinchie, Caol Ila, Clynelish and Cardhu, celebrating the important role these single malts play in Johnnie Walker’s flavors.

Construction of Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh will be completed by the end of 2021 and the company has already opened new visitor experiences to the public in Glenkinchie, Clynelish and Cardhu.

Also the Brora distillery began production in May 2021.

The Scottish investment program focuses on whiskey tourism (Johnnie Walker Princes Street with an investment of £ 150 million and restoration of the closed distilleries with £ 35 million).

As for work on the second «lost» iconic distillery, Port Ellen on the Isle of Islay, it will resume no later than this year.

The new visitor experience at Glenkinchie Distillery, Johnnie Walker’s lowland home, opened in October 2020 and the new visitor experiences at Clynelish Distillery, Johnnie Walker’s highland home, opened in April 2021.

Work on the Caol Ila Distillery, the island home of Johnnie Walker, will restart later this year.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street, the centerpiece of tourism investment, in Scotland’s capital city of Edinburgh, opened access to visitors on September 6.

Tickets for the tour start from £ 25 per person, with a 90-minute tour and three Scotch whiskey drinks, where all samples are provided with carefully controlled restrictions and with the option of non-alcoholic drinks.

The company is the steward of iconic brands created by entrepreneurs such as John and Alexander Walker, Elizabeth Cumming, Charles Tanqueray, and Arthur Guinness.