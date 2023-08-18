How big is the diabetes market in the world? According to the International Diabetes Federation, there were 537 million people with the disease worldwide in 2021.

The company Biolingus mentioned that there will foreseeably be a 46% increase by 2045 to 783 million people worldwide, with a significant increase in developing countries.

For example, a 134% increase is expected in Africa, an 87% rise in the Middle East and North Africa, and a 68% increase in Southeast Asia.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for the vast majority of diabetes worldwide, at more than 90 percent.

According to CDC data, the U.S. population with diabetes is estimated to be 37.3 million in 2022, representing 11.3% of the population.

Approximately one-quarter of these people are undiagnosed.

Accordingly, GlobalData Plc estimated that global sales of antidiabetic drugs were $48.1 billion in nine major markets in 2019 and projected that the global antidiabetic market will continue to grow to $91.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, with the U.S. market accounting for 58% of the global market due to high drug prices.

Diabetes Market

Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as diabetes, is a serious long-term condition when the human body cannot generate enough insulin or the human body cannot consume insulin effectively, resulting in an increase in blood glucose level, also known as hyperglycemia.

Insulin is a peptide hormone produced and secreted by the pancreas to regulate the body’s management of glucose.

While insulin facilitates the entry of glucose from the bloodstream into the cells of the human body, where it is converted into energy or stored, hyperglycemia causes glucose to unnaturally bind to certain proteins in the blood, which interferes with the proteins’ ability to perform their normal function of maintaining the integrity of small blood vessels.

With hyperglycemia, the small blood vessels eventually rupture and leak. Hyperglycemia can cause long-term damage to many organs in the human body, including cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, loss of kidney function, blindness, loss of sensation and poor circulation in the periphery, which can lead to lower limb amputations.