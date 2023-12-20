DHI Group: Jobs for Engineers and Technologists

Through its Dice brand, DHI Group, Inc. is a provider of products and services related to job openings for engineers and technologists.

Dice has been a top destination for technology and engineering talent in the United States for the past 32 years.

Job openings available on Dice, from both technology and non-technology companies across many industries, include positions for software engineers, big data professionals, system administrators, database specialists, project managers and a variety of other technology and engineering professionals.

Dice had approximately 64,000 job openings as of December 31, 2022 and during 2022, Dice had, on average, approximately 1.4 million monthly users.

Customers can purchase hiring packages, job postings or advertisements, while hiring packages offer DHI Group customers the ability to access candidate profiles and post up to a specified number of jobs.

DHI Group

Dice is powered by IntelliSearch, a patented machine learning technology that is fundamental to many Dice products and services.

Approximately 90% of Dice’s revenue came from recruitment packages in 2022.

Professionals can post resumes, search for jobs and access career-related content, news and tools.

Predictive analytics

Skill Center, a tool implemented by Dice, uses aggregated data from across the web to show skills trends, providing professionals with information about potential skills gaps and areas for development.

Salary Predictor and Salary Calculator, meanwhile, offer real-time salary tools that leverage predictive analytics to help technology professionals and employers discover personalized salary estimates based on skills, job titles, years of experience and location.

Job search and job alerts deliver personalized and customized career opportunities to candidates.

DHI Group is a leading provider of software products, tools and online services based on artificial intelligence to deliver professional marketplaces to candidates and employers worldwide.