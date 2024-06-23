Decarbonization of freight transport: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz accelerated the decarbonization of transportation with the introduction of three new truck models.

The aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

First, the eActros 300/400 and eEconic series models are already being delivered to customers in Europe.

The company offers a complete line of heavy-duty trucks, from the Actros for long distances to the Arocs for construction applications.

Decarbonization of transport

For the first time, Mercedes-Benz introduced the battery-electric eActros 600 long-haul heavy-duty truck to the public in 2023.

The company scheduled the start of series production of this truck at the end of 2024.

At the same time, Mercedes-Benz is pursuing the development of the fuel cell-powered GenH2 truck.

For this project, it aims to be ready for series production in the second half of the decade.

Mercedes-Benz is working with several partners to advance the development of charging and refueling infrastructures for battery electric and hydrogen vehicles in Europe.

Profile

In 2023, Daimler Truck sold 526,053 units worldwide, a year-on-year increase of 1 percent.

At the same time, its revenues were 55.89 billion euros, up 10% over 2022.

And its net profit grew 44% to 3,971 million euros from 2022 to 2023.

As one of its subsidiaries, Mercedes-Benz is the best-selling truck brand in the EU30 region (European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway).

This segment develops, produces and distributes Mercedes-Benz brand trucks in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

It also manages sales of FUSO trucks in Europe and Latin America.

Its product range covers light, medium and heavy trucks, including special vehicles.

To note: Trucks are vital for transporting goods locally, regionally and internationally. They transport a wide range of products, from foodstuffs and consumer goods to raw materials and industrial components.

Mercedes-Benz trucks are intended for a variety of applications, such as long-haul, heavy distribution, regional line haulage, urban delivery, municipal services, off-highway commercial vehicles and logistics.

The segment also manufactures its own powertrains at several production sites in Germany and Brazil.