Customs: Sedena and the Mexican Navy

The Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) and the Mexican Navy reported the following results regarding the surveillance and administration of Mexican customs.

According to the federal government, the implementation of the Strategy for the Strengthening of Customs, through the surveillance and administration of the Armed Forces, has made it possible to combat corruption and smuggling of goods in the country’s 50 customs offices.

In this regard, the following results are available from September 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

In the 32 customs offices coordinated by the Sedena, 5,310 troops remain deployed, of which 2,497 are in support and 2,813 serve in the National Customs Agency of Mexico.

According to Sedena, the following results were obtained through secure and reliable fiscal precincts operated by military personnel:

The seizure of 233 weapons, 46,836 cartridges, 582 magazines, 9,788 constituent parts to manufacture cartridges, 675 components for weapons, 1,034 vehicles and 30,996 liters of hydrocarbons.

The seizure of 508 kilograms of cocaine, 75 kilograms of marijuana, seven kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as 51.8 million Mexican pesos and 76.5 million U.S. dollars.

This occurred at 19 customs offices established on the Mexican-U.S. border, two on the southern border and 11 inland customs offices.

Customs

For its part, the Mexican Navy has the participation of 417 elements (372 active and 45 retired naval elements), in the 16 Maritime and two Inland Customs that it administers.

The Mexican Navy was able to secure four weapons of various calibers, 14 magazines, 90 pieces of different calibers of ammunition and 27 parts of firearms, 26.75 kilograms of controlled medicines in various presentations, 603,714 pieces of piracy, as well as 10,734 pieces of electronic cigarettes and their accessories/spare parts.

It also seized 3,682 doses and 26,928.2 kilograms of various drugs, including: cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamines, Cannabidiol, among others, as well as 1.2 million U.S. dollars and 1.8 million Mexican pesos.

The maritime customs are: Ensenada, Guaymas, La Paz, Mazatlán, Manzanillo, Lázaro Cárdenas, Acapulco, Salina Cruz, Coatzacoalcos, Dos Bocas, Progreso, Ciudad del Carmen, Veracruz, Tuxpan, Tampico and Altamira.

And inland customs: Pantaco and Mexico City International Airport.