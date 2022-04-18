Craft beer sales down in the US

Overall, U.S. beer sales volume decreased 3% in 2020, while craft beer sales volume fell 9%, reducing small and independent brewers’ share of the U.S. beer market in volume to 12.3 percent.

To note: A craft brewery produces small amounts of beer, usually less than larger breweries, and is often independently owned.

Typically, such breweries are perceived and marketed with an emphasis on excitement, new flavors, and varied brewing techniques.

Also, according to BrewBilt Manufacturing, craft beer retail sales fell 22% to $22.2 billion, and now account for just under 24% of the $94 billion US beer market.

The main reason for the larger decline in dollar sales was the shift in beer volume from bars and restaurants to packaged sales.

Craft beer

Located in Grass Valley, BrewBilt is one of the only companies in California to custom design, hand build and integrate brewing, fermentation and distillation systems for the craft beer industry using “Best in Class” stainless steel made in USA.

Founded by Jeff Lewis in 2014 with the vision of creating a profitable company by hiring excellent local craftsmen, designing and building products to exceed customer expectations. Lewis now has more than 20 years of experience as a craft brewer and manufacturing and integration expert and business owner that he initially founded Portland Kettle Works.

BrewBilt competes against a number of companies, most of which sell mass-produced equipment in China made from less expensive, inferior Chinese steel, which is often not food grade.

While this broader market is highly competitive, there continues to be little competition and strong market demand for the higher quality, custom-designed, handmade systems that BrewBilt produces with American labor.

BrewBilt has strong relationships with global raw material, equipment and service providers, as well as an aggressive customer referral network across the country.

The craft brewing and spirits industries continue to grow throughout the world.

California is the place where craft beer brewing began and now has more than 950 breweries in operation.

