Companies participating in Prosec: 4,000

Nearly 4,000 companies participated in Mexico‘s Sector Promotion Programs (Prosec) in 2022, according to the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC).

Prosec and Rule Eight are production promotion programs separate from IMMEX, but companies can use these three programs together.

In particular, Prosec allows the importation of a defined set of goods for use in the production of specific products for certain industries, at an ad-valorem preferential tariff, regardless of whether the goods produced are destined for export or for the domestic market.

Preferential import duties under Prosec range from 0 to 10 percent.

In addition, the preferential tariff rates under Prosec apply exclusively to the importation of goods in specific sectors for specific end uses.

As of April 2022, these sectors were «electrical; electronics; furniture; toys; toys, recreational toys, and sporting goods; footwear; mining and metals; capital goods; photographic; agricultural machinery; miscellaneous industries; chemical; and rubber and plastic articles; steel; pharmaceuticals; drugs and medical equipment; transportation, except automotive; paper and paperboard; wood; leather; automotive and automotive parts; textile and apparel; chocolates; candy and similar; coffee; and food.»

Prosec

The Mexican government provides a list of components and final products by HS code for each of these sectors, specifying the types of imported components that can be used and the final products produced to qualify for preferential tariff treatment under each Prosec sector.

Most Prosec participants are certified to source/produce under more than one Prosec sector.

Also, companies with these authorized programs are eligible for additional Rule Eight benefits, which is part of the Prosec program.

A rule eighth permit allows companies to import goods at reduced duty rates that are not eligible for Prosec preferential duties.

Such eligible goods include machinery and equipment, inputs, materials, and parts and components that are related to products to be manufactured or assembled in Mexico.

These goods are imported under a single tariff subheading, 98.02 «special operations».

In order to grant a Rule Eight permit, the Mexican Ministry of Economy requires that the goods be unavailable or insufficiently available in Mexico, among other criteria.