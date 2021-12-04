Colombia and the tide of Venezuelan migrants

The Colombian government reported that as of August 31, 2021, more than 1,233,300 Venezuelan migrants had registered under the Temporary Protection Statute.

As an effect of the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, on March 1, 2021, through Decree No. 216 of 2021, the Statute of Temporary Protection for Venezuelan Migrants in Colombia was promulgated, with a validity of 10 years.

Venezuelan migrants

Specifically, the Temporary Protection Statute, which will serve as a complementary mechanism to the international refugee protection regime, establishes a registry to identify Venezuelan migrants, grants them a temporary protected status and allows them to obtain a resident visa.

On April 14, 2021, Foreign Minister Claudia Blum sent the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the United Nations Security Council a communication in which Colombia denounced the serious situation that exists on the border with Venezuela due to the support that The Venezuelan regime gives to armed terrorist groups, as well as the massive displacement of Venezuelan migrants to Colombia.

In the communication, the Foreign Minister reiterates Colombia‘s commitment to international humanitarian law and the provision of humanitarian assistance to Venezuelan migrants.

After the Colombian-Venezuelan border was reopened on October 5, 2021, the Colombian government announced that it expected the reopening of the border to be gradual and orderly.

Other migrations

Since July 2021, Colombia has received more than 15,000 migrants from Haiti who travel to cross the Colombian border into Panama.

Due to the small number of boats available to transport migrants through the Gulf of Urabá, large numbers of migrants have been gathering in Necoclí, Colombia, causing a humanitarian crisis.

On August 10, 2021, the Colombian government met with the Panamanian government to discuss cooperation between the two countries to prevent crime and guarantee the rights of migrants at the border.

On August 20, 2021, President Iván Duque announced that Colombia had joined the group of more than 15 countries that will temporarily receive Afghan citizens who worked with the United States government in Afghanistan, until their immigration process is processed in the United States. United. The expenses associated with Afghan citizens in Colombia will be covered by the United States government.