Colgate-Palmolive Company had a global toothpaste market share of 39.4% in 2021, this is 0.3 share points less than in 2020.

At the same time, its share of the global manual toothbrush market was 30.9%, which is 0.1 share points higher than in the whole of 2020.

Toothpaste market shares in 2021 increased in Europe and Africa/Eurasia and decreased in North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific compared to the full year 2020.

In the manual toothbrush category, market shares increased in Latin America, Europe and Africa/Eurasia and decreased in North America and Asia Pacific compared to the full year 2020.

Colgate-Palmolive

The company operates in two product segments: oral, personal and home care; and pet nutrition.

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading oral care company with global leadership in the toothpaste and manual toothbrush categories based on market share data.

It sells its toothpastes under brands like Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, and Tom’s of Maine, its toothbrushes under brands like Colgate, Darlie, elmex, and meridol, and its mouthwashes under brands like Colgate, elmex, and meridol.

Also the oral care business includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals.

In addition, the company is a leader in many product categories in the personal care market with global leadership in liquid hand soap, based on market share data, which it sells under brand names such as Palmolive, Protex and Softsoap.

Its personal care products also include Irish Spring, Palmolive and Protex bar soaps, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Sanex and Softsoap shower gels, Lady Speed ​​Stick, Sanex, Speed ​​Stick and Tom’s of Maine deodorants and antiperspirants, EltaMD, Filorga and PCA SKIN skin health products and Palmolive shampoos and conditioners.

In addition, the company manufactures and markets a wide range of products for the home care market, including Ajax, Axion and Palmolive dishwashing liquids and Ajax, Fabuloso and Murphy household cleaners.

Finally, it is a leader in the fabric conditioner market with leading brands including Suavitel in Latin America, Soupline in Europe and Cuddly in the South Pacific, based on market share data.