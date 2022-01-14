Cofepris and Profeco immobilize Kellogg’s products

Cofepris and Profeco de México announced this Friday that they immobilized 380,000 pieces of Kellogg’s products due to non-compliance with the labeling regulated by NOM-051.

In general, the articles presented irregularities in their packaging such as animated images and omission of stamps.

After detecting breaches in the labeling of some products of the company Kellogg Company México, S de RL de CV, Cofepris and Profeco carried out verification visits nationwide.

As a result of two operations carried out to guarantee transparency and protect the health of the population, a total of 380,149 pieces of products were immobilized as a precautionary measure for failing to comply with the NOM-051 standard on food labeling.

On the one hand, 9,082 pieces were immobilized in 75 points of sale, where visits were made to verify compliance with the norm and verify that consumers are adequately informed about the products they purchase.

In the second action, carried out in the distribution center located in El Marqués, Querétaro, breaches of the labels were also identified, resulting in the seizure of 371,067 pieces of product.

Cofepris and Profeco

Products immobilized in operations carried out nationwide are, among others: Kellogg’s Corn Flakes brand corn flakes; Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Brand Vitamin Iron Puffed Rice Cereal; and Kellogg’s Special K Original brand wheat, corn and rice cereal, with vitamins and minerals, natural flavor with whole grain.

These products were identified because they present irregularities in their packaging, such as omitting stamps of excess calories or added sugars and presenting interactive legends or images on products with warning stamps.

National regulation requires the declaration of nutritional information with clear, visible, indelible characters and in contrasting colors.

Manufacturers of pre-packaged food and non-alcoholic beverages of Mexican and imported products, who have the obligation to comply with current regulations, can find guides and manuals on the application of NOM-051 at the following electronic address https://bit .ly/3IvxVLm.