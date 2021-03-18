Ministry of Economy makes the term of NOM-051 more flexible

The Ministry of Economy reported this Wednesday that it relaxed the deadline for compliance with NOM-051 on front labeling.

On April 1, 2021, the second phase of the modification to the Official Mexican Standard (NOM-051) will come into force.

In accordance with what was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on March 27, 2020, this second phase includes new commercial and health information that prepackaged food and non-alcoholic beverages must have.

“In order to grant legal and operational certainty, the authorities (Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks and the General Directorate of Standards of the Ministry of Economy) have established a period, from April 1 to 31 May 2021, in which products that comply with the provisions of phase one and identical products that comply with phase two may coexist on the shelves,” said the Ministry of Economy in a press release.

So, during this period, the marketing of products that, having complied with phase one, do not comply with the provisions for phase two, will not be penalized.

NOM-051

For the Ministry of Economy, these actions, in addition to granting legal and operational certainty, provide protection to the rights of consumers.

Therefore, consumers will be able to see products with more information on their labels, living on the shelf with those products that only comply with the new warning frontal labeling system that came into effect on October 1, 2020.

Among the changes that consumers will be able to identify are clearer names and with a size visible to the consumer, differentiate products that are IMITATION to another product, withdraw the use of characters in products with stamps so as not to encourage their consumption in children, identify added sugars on a product in the ingredient list and the allergen declaration at the end of the same list.

The foregoing, to inform consumers more clearly and truthfully about the content of the products they buy.

Likewise, the nutritional declaration in all these products must be on the same basis of 100 grams or 100 milliliters, with which consumers will be able to more efficiently compare between different products, and make healthier consumption decisions.

“Mexico is heading to have one of the best labels for food and non-alcoholic beverages worldwide, as recognized by international organizations such as the World Health Organization, FAO and the Pan American Health Organization, with clear and truthful information. that does not allow to mislead consumers ”, said the Ministry of Economy.

