Coca-Cola FEMSA increases volumes in 2021

Coca-Cola FEMSA’s total volumes increased 5.3% in 2021, driven by a recovery in all the countries where it operates.

According to the company, this resulted from strong execution, coupled with the reopening of the economy and increased mobility in its markets.

Total volumes increased 2.6% compared to their 2019 baseline.

At the same time, total revenue increased 6.1%, while comparable revenue rose 11.1%, driven by volume growth, its pricing initiatives and favorable pricing mix effects.

In turn, the foregoing was partially offset by a decrease in beer revenues related to the partial transition of the beer portfolio in Brazil.

Total revenue was flat compared to 2019.

Operating income increased 8.6%, while comparable operating income increased 11.8%.

Above all, this increase was driven by an increase in its gross profit and favorable hedging initiatives, along with the resumption of recognition of tax credits in Brazil related to the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

These effects were partially offset by an increase in the prices of raw materials and the normalization of certain operating expenses.

Compared to 2019, Coca-Cola FEMSA’s operating income increased 7.8 percent.

Coca-Cola FEMSA

On January 25, 2022, the company announced the construction of a new recycling plant in conjunction with ALPLA Mexico, known as Planeta (Planta Nueva Ecología de Tabasco), to boost the circular economy in the southern and southeastern regions of Mexico.

The plant will be built in the state of Tabasco and will have a joint investment between Coca-Cola FEMSA and ALPLA of more than 60 million dollars. The plant is expected to start operations during the first quarter of 2023.

Later, on February 8, 2022, Coca-Cola FEMSA announced that it became the only company in the beverage sector based in Mexico to be included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 for the second consecutive year due to its high performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The company was ranked in the top 15% of leading sustainability companies based on S&P Global’s proprietary annual assessment of the environmental, social, economic and governance dimensions of more than 7,000 companies worldwide.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...