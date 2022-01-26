Coca-Cola FEMSA will build a recycling plant

Coca-Cola FEMSA announced the construction of a new recycling plant in Mexico, with an investment of 60 million dollars.

The new recycling plant is a joint project between ALPLA and Coca-Cola FEMSA to promote the circular economy in the South and Southeast regions of Mexico.

Likewise, the recycling plant will be called “PLANETA”, (New Ecology Plant of Tabasco) and will be the most modern of its kind in Latin America and is expected to generate more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

PLANETA will be built in Cunduacán, in the state of Tabasco.

In general, the objectives are: to promote the circular economy in the South and Southeast region of Mexico and to promote and implement effective measures for the valorization of plastic waste, as well as to strengthen the collection and recycling chain, to close the cycle for an economy circular that benefits the environment and the communities of the region.

In greater detail, the plant will operate with state-of-the-art technology to process up to 50,000 tons of post-consumer PET bottles per year, to produce up to 35,000 tons of food-grade recycled material, ready to be reused.

So far, the plant is expected to start operations during the first quarter of 2023.

Recycling plant

The ceremony of the first stone was presided over by Guillermo Arturo del Rivero León, Secretary of Government of the State of Tabasco, who attended on behalf of the Governor, Carlos Manuel Merino Campos.

The ceremony was also attended by prominent personalities such as Carlos Torres Ballesteros, General Director of ALPLA for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean; John Santa María, General Director of Coca-Cola FEMSA, as well as Abraham Cano, Mayor of Cunduacán, and José Friedrich García Mallitz, Secretary of Development and Competitiveness of Tabasco, among other authorities and officials.

Coca-Cola FEMSA is the world’s largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler by sales volume.

The company produces and distributes The Coca-Cola Company’s trademark beverages, offering a broad portfolio of 129 brands to a population of more than 265 million.

With more than 80,000 employees, the company markets and sells approximately 3.3 billion unit cases through nearly 2 million points of sale annually.

The company operates 49 manufacturing plants and 268 distribution centers and is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index and S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index, among others.