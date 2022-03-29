CN Energy to open new factory in China

CN Energy Group, the parent company of a wood-based activated carbon manufacturer and supplier, will open a new factory in Manzhouli, China.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, CN Energy Development, and its subsidiaries, it carries out the production of such coal.

Above all, wood-based activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

It is also a producer of electricity from biomass generated in the activated carbon production process.

As preliminary work on the factory was delayed by local government shelter-in-place orders due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the equipment was not delivered until February 15, 2022.

Construction is now expected to be completed in September 2022.

As of September 30, 2021, CN Energy Group had an advance payment of US$3,781,844 for the production line equipment to be installed in the new production plant in Manzhouli city.

As a manufacturer of wood-based activated carbon, its main raw materials are forest residues, little firewood and wood waste, which it obtains from its suppliers.

Its current facilities are located in Tahe County, Heilongjiang Province, very close to the Greater Khingan Range, where its largest suppliers are located. It also sources raw materials from Inner Mongolia.

The company produces wood-based activated carbon according to the specifications of its customers.

The company’s activated carbon customers are mainly activated carbon wholesalers and companies that are engaged in activated carbon deep processing business.

All of its clients are based in the People’s Republic of China and are currently mainly located in Anhui Province, Fujian Province, Zhejiang Province and Shanghai.

The main end users of its activated carbon are food and beverage producers, industrial manufacturers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and companies dedicated to protecting the environment.

In addition, CN Energy has provided technical services related to activated carbon to Lianmu Technology from time to time since January 1, 2017.

The technical services it provides included activated carbon mixture ratio adjustments, activated carbon component indicator analysis, adsorption capacity testing, and other technical support.

