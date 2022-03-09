Cinemark USA decreases theaters and screens

Cinemark USA, one of the leaders in the film exhibition industry, decreased the number of theaters and screens it operates in both 2020 and 2021.

At the end of 2019, the company had 554 theaters, then that number dropped to 531 in 2020 and, finally, it was reduced to 522 in 2021.

Cinemark USA competes against local, regional, national and international exhibitors in attracting guests, licensing films and developing new theater sites.

Notably, its US competitors include Regal and AMC and its main international competitors, which vary by country, include Cinépolis, Cine Colombia, CinePlanet, Kinoplex (GSR), Village Cines, SuperCines and Araujo.

It also registered a trend in the number of screens that operated at the end of the following years: from 6,132 in 2019, it went to 5,958 in 2020 and then to 5,868 in 2021.

The company is generally able to reserve movies without regard to other exhibitors’ movie reservations at many of its theaters.

In certain limited situations, distributors assign films to a single theater in a market generally based on each theater’s demographics, conditions, capacity and grossing potential, and exhibition terms.

In all theaters, your success in attracting guests can depend on the quality of customer service, location, theater capacity, quality of projection and sound equipment, availability of showtimes, and ticket prices. .

At the same time, the company competes for new movie sites with other movie exhibitors and other entertainment venues. Securing a potential site depends on factors such as business terms, investment and resources committed, theater design and capacity, revenue potential, and financial stability.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the world and on the film exhibition industry.

The social and economic effects have been widespread. Throughout 2020 and 2021, it reopened theaters as soon as local restrictions and the state of the pandemic allowed.

As of December 31, 2021, all of its domestic and international theaters were open. New movie content returned in April 2021 and expanded throughout the year leading up to the December release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is now one of the top 10 movies of all time in terms of world box office.

