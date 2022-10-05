CIIT: investment opportunities in Mexico

The Government of Mexico indicated that it has carried out actions to promote and attract investment in the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT) project and in strategic sectors.

Specifically, face-to-face and virtual actions were implemented to promote investment opportunities in the CIIT project to 67 national and international companies with potential interest in learning about and investing in the 10 Industrial Parks.

Between September 2021 and June 2022, the following results stand out:

43 project proposals were identified in the agro-industrial, chemical, logistics, hydrocarbon and oil sectors, among others, which together represent an investment of more than 80,000 million pesos and an expected generation of around 100,000 jobs that will contribute to improve the income of families and detonate the economic development of the region.

The Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT) project was promoted in national and international forums, including the Mexico- China 2022 “Recovery in Action” forum organized by the Mexico-China Chamber of Commerce and Technology ( Comce ) and the Senate of the Republic , held in January 2022.

2022 “Recovery in Action” forum organized by the Mexico-China Chamber of Commerce and Technology ( ) and the , held in January 2022. Entrepreneurs and interested parties also participated in the virtual seminar “Business Opportunities in Mexico’s Infrastructure Sector,” organized in May 2022 by the Asia–Oceania section of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology, in collaboration with the New Zealand Government’s International Trade Development Agency.

Investment opportunities

As part of the Program for the Development of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, 10 Development Poles (Industrial Parks) will be established in the states of Oaxaca and Veracruz.

The poles will have incentives to attract investment that will stimulate the economic and social development of the region, based on the productive vocations with the greatest potential.

From September 2021 to June 2022, five new plots of land were secured and incorporated into the CIIT’s territorial reserve, through public deeds evidencing ownership of the land and/or with the consent of the community to initiate legal and/or administrative procedures for the acquisition of the land.

To date, the territorial reserve is made up of eight plots of land with a total area of 2,570 hectares, on which Development Poles are planned to be established.

Currently, final actions are being carried out, such as meetings and technical evaluation of two additional plots, in order to manage their donation and acquisition, respectively, and thus have the target territorial reserve of 10 plots.