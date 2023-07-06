Chicken meat: Brazil leading exporter and third largest producer

Brazil was the third largest producer and leading exporter of chicken meat in the world in 2022, according to estimates calculated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Brazil’s poultry production, consumption and export volumes have increased significantly in recent years.

This growth has been driven by the increased production of Brazilian companies dedicated to exports, as well as by the competitiveness of Brazilian poultry.

Despite the USDA’s indication of a reduction in Brazilian poultry production for 2022 compared to 2021, data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) indicate a 2% increase for 2022 compared to 2021.

Brazilian chicken meat exports were 4 million 445,000 tons in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 5.2 percent.

This was followed by the United States (3 million 317,000 tons, -1.2 percent) and the European Union (1 million 780,000 tons, -3.2 percent).

Chicken meat

According to the USDA, world poultry trade increased 2% in 2022 compared to 2021, mainly due to increased exports from Brazil (up 5% compared to 2021), and Thailand (up 14% compared to 2021).

According to the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (Associação Brasileira de Proteína Animal, or ABPA), exports of poultry parts increased 6% in 2022 compared to 2021, accounting for 69% of total poultry volumes exported.

Whole chicken, which accounted for 21% of the total volume, decreased 2% in 2022 compared to 2021.

The main destinations in 2022 were China, Japan, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

In the poultry consumption market, global consumption growth is largely led by product importing countries in total consumption growth.

Among the top 10 importing countries, China stands out with 16% of total global consumption growth, followed by the Philippines with 5% in 2022.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the top 10 importing countries together account for 32% of consumption growth in the global market forecast for 2022 to 2031, or $378.8 billion.

In 2022, the United States was the world’s largest chicken producer, with 21 million 005,000 tons, representing growth of 3.5% per year.

At the same time, China produced 14 million 300,000 tons (-2.7%) and Brazil produced 14 million 250,000 tons (-1.7%).