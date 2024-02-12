CFE: electricity generation infrastructure

The generation infrastructure of Mexico‘s Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) is diverse and encompasses different technologies.

As of June 30, 2023, CFE’s generation sources were dominated by: combined cycle, hydroelectric and conventional thermal.

Of the company’s total generation, 43.2% corresponded to combined cycle plants, which are electricity generation facilities that use two different work cycles to maximize efficiency in the conversion of thermal energy to electrical energy.

Another 20.1% was generated through hydroelectric plants, which harness the kinetic energy of water to generate electricity. Mexico has several hydroelectric power plants, some of which have large capacities.

Conventional thermal generation contributed 16.1% of the total. This source refers to the production of electricity through the conversion of thermal energy from the combustion of fossil fuels or, in some cases, nuclear fission.

CFE

In addition, of the total regeneration, 9% came from coal-fired plants, 3.8% from turbogas plants and 2.7% from the Laguna Verde Nuclear Power Plant (CNLV).

According to information from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Mexico’s National Electric System (SEN) is one of the largest in the Western Hemisphere.

This system is composed of nine regions, plus a binational electric system in Baja California.

Most of the nine regions are interconnected, forming the National Interconnected System (SIN).

Consumption

The Baja California system operates on the U.S. Western Interconnection, which is overseen by the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC).

According to the National Electric System Development Program (PRODESEN), the electricity consumption of the National Electric System was 333,662 GWh in 2022, which represented an annual increase of 3.4 percent.

This increase is attributed to the recovery of all productive sectors of the economy following the pandemic. Consumption is estimated to increase by an average of 2.5 percent annually between 2023 and 2037.

On December 5, 2023, CFE made its third ASG issuance of CEBURES on the Mexican Stock Exchange for 10 billion pesos.

The issuance consisted of three series with the following terms: three-year maturity and variable interest rate, 6.3-year maturity and nominal fixed interest rate, and 12-year maturity and real fixed interest rate.