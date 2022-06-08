CFE decreases electricity production

Mexico, through the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), produced 220,341 gigawatt hours of electricity in 2021, a decrease of 0.14% compared to 2020 and a reduction of 10.3% from 2019.

At the same time, Mexico exported 2,362 gigawatt hours of this electricity in 2021, compared to 1,883 gigawatt hours in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, CFE’s installed generation capacity was 59,560 megawatts, an increase of 0.94% compared to 2020. National power generation in 2021 was supplemented by electricity imports totaling 324,629 gigawatt hours.

The aforementioned domestic power generation considers self-supply power generation, which is privately based and has grown rapidly over the past few years.

In 2021, the generation of energy for self-supply purchased by the CFE totaled 95,024 gigawatt hours, an increase of 12.52% compared to the 84,452 gigawatt hours generated in 2020.

To take into account: the CFE Business Plan establishes where the state company is projected to invest 381,544 million pesos between 2020 and 2025: 53% in power generation projects (new plants and maintenance), 20% in distribution, 20% to transmission and the rest to other projects, such as Internet and Fiber Optic.

The Electricity Industry Law establishes a regulatory framework that allows private sector companies to obtain permits for the generation and sale of electricity in a new wholesale electricity market, and the Regulations of the Electricity Industry Law, details the process tender for participation in the electric power sector.

The law was modified on March 9, 2021 to include the Electricity Coverage Agreement with Commitment to Physical Delivery, which regulated certain practices for the generation of electricity by the private sector.

By court order, this reform was suspended by the Ministry of Energy on March 24, 2021.

The Government granted 304 permits for the transportation of natural gas and 80 permits for the distribution of natural gas in 2021.

In 2014, the Law of the Federal Electricity Commission converted the CFE from a decentralized public entity into a productive state company. CFE now acts through its state production subsidiaries to carry out the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

