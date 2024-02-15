Cemex: 3 most recent acquisitions worldwide

Most recent acquisitions worldwide of Cemex were Germany’s Kiesel, Canada’s Atlantic Minerals Limited and Israel’s SHTANG Recycle LTD.

First, on November 1, 2023, through a subsidiary in Germany, Cemex completed the acquisition of Kiesel, a technology leader in mortars and adhesives in the construction industry based in Germany serving the German, French, Polish and Czech markets, consisting of one plant and five distribution centers.

Earlier, on May 11, 2023, through a subsidiary, Cemex completed the purchase of the assets of Atlantic Minerals Limited in Newfoundland, Canada, consisting primarily of a construction aggregates quarry and port operations.

With this investment, Cemex secures a new long-term aggregates reserve for its operations in Florida and the East Coast of the United States, as well as a source of chemical-grade aggregates to serve a broader customer base.

Cemex

In 2023, this Mexican company increased its net sales 12% from 2022 to 2023, to US$17.416 billion.

At the same time, its net income fell 65% year-on-year to US$197 million.

Yet another of Cemex’s acquisitions occurred on January 30, 2023, through a subsidiary, when it acquired a 51% stake in Israel‘s SHTANG Recycle LTD, which is a construction material recycling (CDEW) company for demolition and excavation waste.

The acquisition aligns with Cemex’s strategy to strengthen its business in developed markets through acquisitions in businesses with strong circular and sustainable attributes. SHTANG has obtained a 13-year license to build and operate the CDEW recycling plant.

While the state-of-the-art facility will be capable of processing 600,000 tons of waste per year, the CDEW output will be used by Cemex as raw material for the production of aggregates, reintegrating them into the construction value chain.

With a presence in more than 50 countries, Cemex is a global company engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of construction materials.