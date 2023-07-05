Brown-Forman increases tequila sales in 2023

Brown-Forman Corporation, producer of the Herradura brand, recorded a 10.3% year-on-year increase in tequila sales in the fiscal year ending 30 April 2023.

Thus, in that year, its global tequila sales totalled $320 million, up from $229 million in 2021 and $290 million in 2022.

In May 2023, the company announced a $200 million capital investment to expand its Casa Herradura tequila distillery to meet future consumer demand.

Brown-Forman has built a portfolio of more than 40 brands of spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails and wines.

The most important and iconic brand in its portfolio is Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, the No. 1 selling American whiskey in the world.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey was recently named the world’s most valuable spirits brand in Interbrand’s 2022 “Best Global Brands” ranking, and the newly launched Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey was named “Whiskey of the Year 2022” by Whisky Advocate.

Meanwhile, its premium bourbons, Woodford Reserve and Old Forester, were once again selected for Impact’s “Hot Brands” list, completing 10 and five consecutive years on the list, respectively.

‘s super premium tequila, Herradura, received two gold medals at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits competition, one for Reposado and one for Legend, as well as three gold medals for the brand’s top expressions in The Spirits Business’ Tequila and Mezcal Masters competition.

Brown-Forman’s global sales totalled $1.968 billion in FY2023, an increase of 2.7% year-on-year.

Also during FY2023, the company announced a £30m expansion of its GlenDronach distillery to meet strong demand.

Primarily Brown-Forman manufactures, distils, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a wide range of spirits under recognised brands.

It employs some 5,600 people (excluding part-time and temporary workers) on six continents, including some 2,700 people in the United States (approximately 14% of whom are represented by a union) and 1,200 people in Louisville (Kentucky, USA), where its world headquarters is located.

According to International Wine & Spirit Research (IWSR), Brown-Forman is the largest US spirits and wine company with a global reach.