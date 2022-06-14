Braskem Idesa and Advario will build a terminal in Mexico

Braskem Idesa (BI) announced this Tuesday the signing of an agreement with Advario whose purpose is the joint investment for the construction and operation of an ethane import terminal in Veracruz, Mexico.

This is Mexico Terminal Química Puerto México (TQPM), with a 50 percent stake of Advario in the company.

With an estimated investment of 400 million dollars, the project is expected to begin construction in July 2022 and be completed by the end of 2024.

The works will be carried out in the state of Veracruz in the municipalities of Coatzacoalcos and Nanchital on a property in the northern part of the Pajaritos lagoon with an area of ​​10 hectares and connected to the BI complex through an 11-kilometer pipeline.

A new dock will also be built in the Pajaritos lagoon with an exclusive area for operations with cryogenic ethane.

“This work is an important infrastructure project that is part of the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, an important initiative of the Government of Mexico,” Braskem Idesa said in a press release.

Advario

This company is the Dutch division of the German company Oiltanking, specialized in the construction, financing and operation of port terminals focused on infrastructure, logistics for the storage of bulk liquid products including cryogenic gases, hydrocarbons and petrochemicals.

The company owns a portfolio of storage terminal companies that operates on five continents in 21 countries, including Mexico.

In addition, the company has a strong customer orientation and provides a tailor-made infrastructure for each project. It focuses on safe, efficient and reliable services in the construction and operation of its facilities.

“With this association, BI will work with one of the most distinguished companies in the sector, which will add technology, knowledge and security in TQPM operations. We are very satisfied with the partnership announcement”, commented Stefan Lepecki, CEO of Braskem Idesa.

Bas Verkooijen, CEO of Advario, said of the partnership with BI that “Advario is proud to partner with Braskem Idesa on this project. The development of the Port of Mexico Chemical Terminal is another important example of Advario’s commitment to partner with industry leaders and focus on growth opportunities within chemicals, gases and new energy. We look forward to a long and successful collaboration and bring our depth of experience to this exciting project.”

