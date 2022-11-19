Braskem Idesa and Advario: partnership approved

Braskem Idesa obtained the licenses for the creation of the Joint Venture with Advario from the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) and concluded the purchase of land for the construction of the ethane terminal in the port of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico.

The construction of the Ethane Import Terminal in Mexico by Braskem Idesa began in July and reached a level of physical progress of 22% in September.

The total amount disbursed by Braskem Idesa through the third quarter of 2022 is US$47 million, with start-up scheduled for the second half of 2024.

Braskem Idesa

The company is the largest plastics producer in the Americas, based on the annual production capacity of its plants in Brazil, the United States and Mexico as of December 31, 2021, according to IHS.

It is also the only integrated petrochemical company producing basic chemicals and polymers in Brazil, and the largest producer of PE in Mexico and PP in the United States.