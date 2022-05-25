Bosch will produce up to 600,000 refrigerators in Mexico

Bosch highlighted the arrival of the first appliance factory in Mexico, where up to 600,000 refrigerators per year will be produced, through the BSH subsidiary.

With this, Mexico will become a strategic pillar for high technology applied in homes, in line with the company’s “Innovation for Life” motif.

Grupo BSH, Europe‘s leading home appliance manufacturer, will expand its global production network and build its first factory in Mexico.

The company will invest more than 5.2 billion pesos (260 million dollars) to expand its business in the Americas.

Construction will begin in the summer of 2022 and production will start from 2024, with a plant designed to generate up to 600,000 units each year.

The refrigeration appliances to be produced at the new plant are specifically tailored to the large-capacity storage needs of consumers in the North American market.

Bosch

This company, a leading global provider of technology and services, closed its 2021 financial year with more than 60.4 billion pesos (2.9 billion dollars) in sales in Mexico, thus registering a growth of 7.5% compared to the previous year.

Consolidated sales to third parties amounted to more than 23,200 million pesos (1,145 million dollars).

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, a positive trend in sales is observed which, if it continues at the end of the year, would also mean a favorable result compared to 2021.

A broad portfolio of technological products and services is distributed in four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Energy and Construction Technology, and Consumer Goods; all with a favorable evolution in 2021.

The double-digit growth of the Automotive Replacement Market, Electric Tools, Security Systems, Thermotechnology; as well as Software Development activities (BGSW).

Bosch has a solid financial base to invest and Mexico remains a strategic destination for the expansion of its activities.

In the most recent months, the company has announced accumulated investments in the country of over 10,000 million pesos (490 million dollars) between expansions (Querétaro and Aguascalientes) and new production sites (Nuevo León). Only with these projects, Bosch will create around 2,000 new jobs in the next few years.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...