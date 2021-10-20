Mexican exports of refrigerators break record

Mexican exports of refrigerators broke a record in the period from January to August 2021, amounting to 3,669 million dollars.

While that amount represented a 25% year-on-year growth, it also meant an increase of 10.8% compared to the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Refrigerator companies such as Whirlpool, Mabe, LG and Electrolux operate in Mexico.

Exports of refrigerators

Global demographic trends, such as population growth, a growing middle class, an aging population, and urbanization, are increasing the demand for home appliances, putting more pressure on natural resources.

Between 2015 and 2030, according to Electrolux, another 1 billion people are expected to buy their first refrigerator.

The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate and resource constraints will drive manufacturers toward circular business models that promote resource efficiency, cleaner chemistry, and waste reduction.

Another mega trend, Electrolux added, is that new technologies are scaling rapidly and globally, and purchasing decisions are increasingly influenced by online information and social media. The Internet of Things (IoT) promises to connect billions of products in the near future.

So the world in which companies operate is constantly changing. Demographic trends are increasing pressure on resources, rapid technological development requires new business approaches, and planetary boundaries are influencing decision-making at all levels.

These global trends create challenges for Electrolux, but they also create business opportunities.

In particular, exports of refrigerators from Mexico climbed from 2,847 million dollars in 2011 to 3,669 million in 2021, considering the periods from January to August of each year.