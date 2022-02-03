Bosch will expand automotive plant in Querétaro

Bosch Mexico reported this Thursday that it will expand the capacity of its automotive technology plant in Querétaro.

According to a press release, the plan includes installing new high-tech production lines and a warehouse on around 12,000 square meters.

Its parent company, The Bosch Group, is a leading global provider of technology and services. It employs approximately 395,000 people worldwide (as of December 31, 2020) and generated sales of €71.5 billion in 2020.

Since its opening in 2017, the Querétaro plant has been dedicated to the manufacture of mobility solutions such as electronic power steering (EPS).

This technology has driver assistance functions and is a crucial device for road safety.

Bosch Mexico explained that the expansion will represent an investment of 146 million dollars, which means more than triple the workforce of the site with the creation of more than 400 new jobs.

Automotive plant

“This expansion will create more opportunities for current and future team members to grow and develop, as well as showcase their talents,” said Adam Olson, plant chief commercial officer.

Its operations in Querétaro began in 2017. Currently 299 employees work at the site, dedicated to the manufacture of automotive technology such as electronic power steering.

“The expansion of the Querétaro plant is one more example of Bosch’s commitment to Mexico for the development of high technology. It is also a recognition of the high productivity of our associates from Queretaro”, commented René Schlegel, president of Bosch Mexico.

Globally, the company‘s operations are divided into four business sectors: mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and construction technology.

As a leading IoT provider, the company offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0 and connected mobility.

The company uses its expertise in sensor technology, software and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers cross-domain connected solutions from a single source.

Its strategic objective is to make connected life easier with products and solutions that contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves the quality of life around the world with products and services that are innovative and exciting.